Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

On Thursday, October 12, a match between the national teams of Colombia and Uruguay will take place at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla. The meeting will take place as part of the 3rd round of the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

Colombia

After two rounds played, the team ranks third in the standings with 4 points. In this qualifying round, they won against Venezuela with a score of 1:0 and a draw with Chile 0:0.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo managed to improve the team's play, although the Colombians have not shown good results recently.

The Colombians have won four of their last five matches and overall their defensive play looked very organized. It's safe to say that Lorenzo's arrival as coach of the Colombian national team has been positive for the team's results.

Uruguay

After the first two rounds of the qualifying round, the team scored 3 points and is in fourth place in the group. First, they defeated the Chilean team with a score of 3:1, but then lost to Ecuador 1:2.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is highly regarded by Uruguay fans and great results are expected from him. This coach invites many young players to the team and under his leadership the players act extremely aggressively on the field.

History of the confrontation and prediction

The confrontation between Colombia and Uruguay previously took place 44 matches, in which Colombia won 12 victories and suffered 20 defeats. The last two games ended in draws.

It seems to me that we are in for a “cautious” game with a minimum number of chances, so I recommend betting that there will not be a large number of goals scored.