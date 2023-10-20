Cincinnati vs Atlanta prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Cincinnati and Atlanta will meet in the final match of the MLS regular season. The battle will take place at TQL Stadium on the night of October 22 and will start at 00:00 CET.

Cincinnati



Cincinnati is an American team from Ohio. The club made its debut in the MLS in 2019, when it finished in the last place in the Eastern Conference. Speaking about the following seasons, Cincinnati repeated the so-called “achievement” – it appeared in the play-offs for the first time in the previous season. There, the team was eliminated at the 1/4 final stage – it lost to Philadelphia Union.

This year, “the Orange and Blues” have met different tasks. The club confidently won the Eastern Conference and the gap from the 2nd place with one round left is as much as 8 points.

Atlanta



The unsuccessful previous season, when Atlanta failed to qualify for the play-offs, brought the club the opportunity to undergo many changes that are affecting the team.

Generally speaking, Atlanta is having a good season and has long secured a spot in the play-offs.

Having spent a strong and bright start to the season, the team has slowed down a bit, but is confidently taking the 6th place in the table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Cincinnati did not score only in 1 home match this year – that was a loss to Orlando City in early September.

• Atlanta scored in 5 away games.

• Cincinnati has beaten Atlanta only once in the MLS.

Prediction



Considering that the teams have already completed their goals of reaching the play-offs, one should not expect too effective football. My bet is “total: under 3.5”.

