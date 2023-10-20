RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Cincinnati vs Atlanta prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Cincinnati vs Atlanta prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United prediction
FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati
MLS USA Yesterday, 18:00 FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United
Finished
2 : 2
USA, Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL Stadium
Atlanta United Atlanta United
Dominique Badji
25’
Luciano Acosta
45 + 2’
12’ 32’
Georgios Giakoumakis
Review Match details Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Cincinnati and Atlanta will meet in the final match of the MLS regular season. The battle will take place at TQL Stadium on the night of October 22 and will start at 00:00 CET.

Cincinnati


Cincinnati is an American team from Ohio. The club made its debut in the MLS in 2019, when it finished in the last place in the Eastern Conference. Speaking about the following seasons, Cincinnati repeated the so-called “achievement” – it appeared in the play-offs for the first time in the previous season. There, the team was eliminated at the 1/4 final stage – it lost to Philadelphia Union.

This year, “the Orange and Blues” have met different tasks. The club confidently won the Eastern Conference and the gap from the 2nd place with one round left is as much as 8 points.

Atlanta


The unsuccessful previous season, when Atlanta failed to qualify for the play-offs, brought the club the opportunity to undergo many changes that are affecting the team.

Generally speaking, Atlanta is having a good season and has long secured a spot in the play-offs.

Having spent a strong and bright start to the season, the team has slowed down a bit, but is confidently taking the 6th place in the table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Cincinnati did not score only in 1 home match this year – that was a loss to Orlando City in early September.
• Atlanta scored in 5 away games.
• Cincinnati has beaten Atlanta only once in the MLS.

Prediction


Considering that the teams have already completed their goals of reaching the play-offs, one should not expect too effective football. My bet is “total: under 3.5”.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Roma vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.87 Monza Recommended MelBet
CSM Politehnica Iasi vs U Craiova 1948 prediction Liga 1 Romania Today, 08:30 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 CSM Politehnica Iasi Odds: 2.16 U Craiova 1948 Bet now MelBet
Girona vs Almeria prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Girona Odds: 1.61 Almeria Bet now MelBet
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 11:30 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.84 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Atalanta Odds: 1.56 Genoa Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup Football news Today, 04:18 Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 03:45 The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt. Football news Today, 03:14 End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 02:03 HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023