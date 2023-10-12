Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Prediction on game Win Bulgaria Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship, a compelling confrontation is slated to transpire between the national teams of Bulgaria and Lithuania. The match is scheduled to unfold at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on Saturday, October 14th, with the kick-off orchestrated for 18:00 Central European Time.

Bulgaria

A squad that once savored the accolades of World Championship medals, the successes of Stoichkov's generation are still reverently remembered within the nation. However, it has been an extended period since footballers of the magnitude of Hristo, or even Berbatov and Ivelin Popov, have graced the field. Notably, the present captain, Despodov, plies his trade with Greece's PAOK, while a significant portion of the current roster competes domestically, albeit not with the local powerhouse, Ludogorets. Furthermore, Krstaic as a coach has yet to truly inspire confidence.

This year, the "lions" embarked with "dry" defeats to Montenegro and Hungary in March, persevering with June's 1-1 draws against Lithuania and Serbia. Just last month, the Bulgarians once more succumbed to Montenegro on foreign soil.

Lithuania

Lithuania has long since been bereft of chances to advance to the final stage of the tournament, and indeed, few harbored belief in such an outcome. Presently, the paramount objective for the team is to ascend to fourth place and avert concluding their campaign in the nadir of the standings.

To note, this task is not without its challenges, as the Lithuanian team is perceived as the most fragile within this group. Following five contested matches, the Lithuanians and the Bulgarian team each languish with a mere 2 points, thus emerging as the quintet’s principal underachievers.

Intriguing Facts and the History of Personal Encounters

Bulgaria is mired in a victory-less streak spanning seven consecutive matches.

Conversely, Lithuania has failed to secure a win in their previous 13 games, managing to forge a mere four draws.

The teams have clashed four times previously — 2:1 in favor of Bulgaria, along with one stalemate.

Prediction

The hosts ostensibly hold a discernible edge, and it is they whom the bookmakers prognosticate to emerge victorious. The coefficient for such an outcome is sufficiently appealing, thus, the wager shall be placed on a triumph for the Bulgarian national team.