On July 30, Jan Breydel Stadion (Brugge) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Club Brugge will compete with Mechelen. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Brugge



The club has been the flagship of Belgian football in recent years. It took 3 consecutive championship titles in 2020-2022. Still, the previous season was extremely controversial. On the one hand, the team managed to get through the group stage of the Champions League; moreover, it started with 3 victories in a row there. On the other hand, being in the play-offs, already in the 1/8 finals, the team lost without any chances to Benfica. And, that is the most important, it failed, according to the standards of the club, in the Jupiler League – the team finished the season only in the 5th final place. As a result, “the Black and Blues” began its European way only in the Conference League, where they hosted Aarhus last Thursday. This time, starting the draw at the inner arena, the club needs to remember that it will have a trip to Denmark for the decisive match in 4 days.

Mechelen



The team returned to the Jupiler Pro League in 2019. Then it turned out to take the national cup. Still, the UEFA reminded the Belgian club about its participation in the fixed matches and, as a result, it was not allowed to play in the European competitions. Thus, all the forces of “the Malinois” were thrown to gain a foothold in the elite division of the country. And at least the higher mentioned aim was achieved (for instance, the team managed to finish the previous draw in the 13th position). At the same time, it reminded of its character again, appearing in the cup final. Still, the decisive duel was finally lost to Antwerp. And the previous Sunday brought the same battle again – the clubs struggled for the Super Cup of the country. The underdog, despite a quick missed goal, managed to create real problems for the owner of the so-called “golden double” there, losing only in a protracted penalty shoot-out. However, it spent a lot of energy and was defeated in the end of the confrontation.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Brugge managed to win all 3 previous matches. Moreover, 2 battles of the last season were not positive for Mechelen – both home and away struggles resulted in the same 3-0 score.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for the victory of Club Brugge and a pretty good number of goals. Still, both clubs spent their energy in other tournaments. Thus, let’s stop at the bet on “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.83).

