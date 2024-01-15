RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Bristol Rovers vs Norwich prediction
Bristol Rovers Bristol Rovers
FA Cup England 17 jan 2024, 14:45 Bristol Rovers - Norwich
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Memorial Stadium
Norwich Norwich
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the third round of the FA Cup, a clash between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City is slated. The encounter will take place on Wednesday, January 17, with the game kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Bristol Rovers

Rovers, in the current season, navigate the waters of League One with varying success. The team, while not reaching for the stars, does not linger near the relegation zone either. In terms of the FA Cup, Bristol has successfully navigated two rounds, first decimating Whitby with a score of 7:2 and subsequently overcoming Crew.

Norwich City

Norwich, in the current season, strives to contend for promotion to the Premier League. The team recently secured a victory following a series of disappointing matches, elevating them to 11th place in the Championship standings. Norwich has accumulated 38 points from 27 matches, trailing the playoff zone by a mere two points. However, the competition is formidable. It's worth noting that the team scores quite a bit but also concedes its fair share.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Bristol Rovers has not suffered defeat in their last nine home matches.
  • Norwich has conceded in five consecutive matches.
  • Rovers have never defeated their upcoming opponent.

Match Prediction Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City

The first encounter between these teams concluded in a 1-1 draw. While the guests enter with a slight favoritism, Rovers are expected to engage them in a battle for advancement to the fourth round of the tournament. Considering the players' class, I anticipate Norwich's victory with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.78 Elise Mertens Bet now 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024