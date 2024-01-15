Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the third round of the FA Cup, a clash between Bristol Rovers and Norwich City is slated. The encounter will take place on Wednesday, January 17, with the game kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Bristol Rovers

Rovers, in the current season, navigate the waters of League One with varying success. The team, while not reaching for the stars, does not linger near the relegation zone either. In terms of the FA Cup, Bristol has successfully navigated two rounds, first decimating Whitby with a score of 7:2 and subsequently overcoming Crew.

Norwich City

Norwich, in the current season, strives to contend for promotion to the Premier League. The team recently secured a victory following a series of disappointing matches, elevating them to 11th place in the Championship standings. Norwich has accumulated 38 points from 27 matches, trailing the playoff zone by a mere two points. However, the competition is formidable. It's worth noting that the team scores quite a bit but also concedes its fair share.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Bristol Rovers has not suffered defeat in their last nine home matches.

Norwich has conceded in five consecutive matches.

Rovers have never defeated their upcoming opponent.

Match Prediction Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City

The first encounter between these teams concluded in a 1-1 draw. While the guests enter with a slight favoritism, Rovers are expected to engage them in a battle for advancement to the fourth round of the tournament. Considering the players' class, I anticipate Norwich's victory with a 0 handicap.