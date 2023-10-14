Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.85 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

The European Championship qualifying tournament will feature a match between Bosnia and Portugal on October 16, 2023. Portugal has already secured a ticket to the playoffs, but now another question remains – who will be able to take points from the Portuguese.

Bosnia

The Bosnian team, which has six points from six matches, still has a theoretical chance of second place.

The Bosnians are four points behind second place Slovakia and few believe they will be able to close that gap with the three remaining rounds. But in order to have any chance of going to the European Championship, they need to win against Portugal.

Portugal

The Portuguese secured eight wins in the group and scored 18 points, securing access to the European championship. There are very few doubts that they will take first place, since the gap over second-placed Slovakia is eight points.

In seven matches, the Portuguese scored 27 goals and conceded only two into their own goal. Now the main goal of the Portuguese in the remaining matches may be to maintain their winning streak.

Prediction for the match Bosnia – Portugal

Of the five previous head-to-head matches, four victories went to Portugal. In the FIFA rankings, Bosnia is in 63rd place, and Portugal is in 8th.

Despite the large number of goals scored, the Portuguese usually play very carefully on the road. They scored six goals only against Luxembourg, and were limited to one goal against Iceland and Slovakia. They scored just one goal in their previous two away matches against Bosnia. Therefore, a bet on a total less than 2.5 with odds of 1.85 has a good chance of survival.