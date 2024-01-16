Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Blackpool and Nottingham Forest will face each other in the FA Cup replay. In the first meeting of these teams on the field of the latter, a productive draw was recorded with a score of 2:2. The return game will take place on January 17, 2024.

Blackpool

Last week the team achieved a convincing victory in League One over Exeter City and this allowed them to rise to eighth place in the standings. In that confrontation, Albie Morgan scored a brace.

Blackpool remain candidates for promotion, while their next opponent risks relegation from the Premier League at the end of the current season. There is no doubt that Blackpool will give 100 per cent in front of their home crowd in the cup match.

Nottingham Forest

In their last match of the English Championship, Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United, creating a huge sensation. This victory allowed them to rise to 15th place in the standings and move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest play fairly attacking football and the team have scored in four of their last five matches. Nottingham Forest are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak.

History of the confrontation

Last season, the teams also met in the FA Cup and then Blackpool beat Nottingham Forest with a score of 4:1, which was quite a sensational result.

Prediction for the match Blackpool - Nottingham Forest

The home team will definitely seal the opponent's goal, but their defense is unlikely to withstand the entire onslaught of the guests. I think the teams will exchange goals.