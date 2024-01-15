Besiktas vs Eyüpspor prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the Round of 16 in the Turkish Cup, a match is scheduled between Besiktas and Eyüpspor. Our analysts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Besiktas

The "Black Eagles" are having a relatively subdued season, currently occupying the fourth position in the championship. Besiktas has the potential to climb to third place, with just a two-point gap, but the leaders have already built a substantial lead. In the last round, the team triumphed over Karagumruk with a score of 3-0, marking their third victory in the last four matches. Under these circumstances, the Turkish Cup could be the sole opportunity to secure a trophy.

Eyüpspor

Founded over a century ago, Eyüpspor has not achieved significant success in its existence. Currently competing in the second division, the club has confidently seized the lead, holding a commanding 10-point lead over the nearest pursuer. In the last round, they managed to defeat Keciorengucu 2-0 at home, securing their seventh victory in eight matches and demonstrating excellent form. Although Eyüpspor dominates in their division, it might be challenging to overcome one of the giants of Turkish football, but putting up a fight is certainly realistic.

Head-to-Head History

There are no recorded encounters between the two teams in the archives, given that they operate in different divisions.

Match Prediction Besiktas – Eyüpspor

Formally, we anticipate a derby as Eyüpspor also plays its home matches in Istanbul. In this confrontation, Besiktas is understandably the favorite, facing a representative from the second division. We consider a wager on the total goals being over 2.5 as a promising option in this scenario.