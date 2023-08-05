RU RU
Portuguese Super Cup 09 aug 2023, 15:45 Benfica - FC Porto
Portugal, Aveiro, Estadio Municipal de Aveiro
Match details Н2Н Prediction
On August 9, Estádio Municipal de Aveiro (Aveiro) will host the Super Cup of Portugal match, in which Benfica will compete with Porto. The battle will start at 21:45 CET.

Benfica


The club was finally able to regain the league title. If it made a mistake with the previous coach, Jorge Jesus, in Lisbon, then the bet on Roger Schmidt did work. He immediately brought the gold medals of the Primeira to his new wards. Moreover, it is reasonable not to forget that the Portuguese club, which started qualifying in the summer, was stopped only at the 1/4 stage and only by the future finalist, Inter, in the Champions League. As a fly in the ointment is the fact that a hurricane beginning in 2022 was followed by not the best, obviously unstable results in the new calendar year, when only the handicap, which had been created in the autumn, allowed it to maintain leadership. To be honest, the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea in January also had an effect. At the same time, the money, which had been received for the world champion, could be invested in the acquisition of the current captain of Feyenoord, Kökçü, the Czech footballer, Jarošík, who should replace Grimaldo, and even find money for a contract with experienced Di Maria.

Porto


The team is listed, perhaps, higher than a couple of its eternal rivals from Lisbon. Still, it cannot establish complete dominance at the inner arena and, speaking about the recent times, takes the champion titles every second year – in 2018, 2020 and 2022. For instance, the previous season gold medals were followed by a defeat in the new “race”. Speaking more precisely, there was simply not enough time to catch up with Benfica, which had achieved the advantage at the start – the team only approached a 2-point distance. However, Sergio Conceição’s wards took a number of other titles, starting with a successful Super Cup battle and finishing with a 2-0 victory in the Taça de Portugal final against Braga. At the same time, the club managed to get into the play-offs of the Champions League again – generally speaking, there happened a pretty good football year.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Benfica won the away match in the previous autumn. Still, Porto responded in the same way during the final spurt.

Predictions


Bookmakers sympathize with “the Eagles”, apparently, as a champion. Nevertheless, “the Dragons” looked at least as good the opponent in the spring, thus, they should not lose (odd: 1.81).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
