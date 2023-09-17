RU RU NG NG
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Bayern Munich - Manchester United
-
- : -
International, Munich, Allianz Arena
Manchester United Manchester United
On September 20, Allianz Arena (Munich) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Bayern will compete with Manchester United. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Bayern


The club, in order to save the previous season, began a feverish coaching reshuffle in mid-spring. The main thing that Tuchel showed was luck – he was simply lucky that Borussia stumbled in the last round in Dortmund, and its draw had the weight of “the Silver Salad Bowl”. At the same time, being already under the rule of Thomas, “the Record Masters” were eliminated from the DFB Pokal and the Champions League. The after-summer period is characterized by the debut of 100-million Kane, which turned into a 0-3 score with RB Leipzig, by the way, in the fight for another trophy, the national Super Cup. However, then Harry began to score and distribute (and his new team in the Bundesliga began in a pretty traditional way) churning out the points. The most difficult was the previous opponent, Bayer, and it was not for nothing that they decided to postpone the battle with it to Friday evening, so that there would be time to recover before the start at the international level.

Manchester United


The team, speaking about the previous season, was able to accomplish the task, for which ten Hag had been called in 2022. Moreover, the 3rd place of the Premier League was added with a trophy in the form of the victory in the FA Cup by Erik. Still, even then there were questions about the performance and the results of “the Red Devils”, where the incredible elimination from the Europa League in the battle against unstable Sevilla stands apart. And one should not forget about the new heap of problems with the players: the scandal surrounding Antony’s behaviour, the misunderstanding with Jadon Sancho – both have now been removed from the squad. As a result, it is not surprising that “the Mancunians” were not impressive in the first matches of the new season in the struggles with the serious opponents, and it is reasonable to mention that they even beat Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest with great difficulty.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Taking into account 11 head-to-head matches of the Champions League, the German club won 4 times and lost a couple of games. Still, Manchester United’s victories include “that very one” – the legendary final of 1999.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the guests from England have a chance for even a draw. One can even think about the option with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.99).

