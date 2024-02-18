RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction
Istanbul Basaksehir Istanbul Basaksehir
Super Lig Turkey 19 feb 2024, 12:00 Istanbul Basaksehir - Kayserispor
-
- : -
Turkey, Istanbul, Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
Kayserispor Kayserispor
On Monday, February 19, the final matches of the 26th round of the Turkish Super Lig will take place. Basaksehir will host Kayserispor at their home ground. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Basaksehir

Occupying a mid-table position, Basaksehir currently stands in ninth place with 33 points from 25 matches. In their last five matches, Basaksehir suffered two defeats and secured three victories. In their previous fixture, they suffered a 0-2 defeat away to Galatasaray.

Kayserispor

Currently positioned 13th in the Super Lig table, Kayserispor is just two points clear of the relegation zone, with 29 points to their name. In their recent matches, they failed to secure a victory, registering two losses and three draws.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current Super Lig season, Basaksehir and Kayserispor played to a goalless draw with a scoreline of 0-0.
  • Kayserispor has been unable to secure a victory in their last 11 matches.

Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction

Basaksehir is rightfully considered the favorite in this match. They have displayed solid performances against teams in the lower part of the league table. Therefore, I will wager on Basaksehir's victory at odds of 1.7.

