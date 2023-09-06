Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.87 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 9, Dalga Arena (Baku) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Azerbaijan will compete with Belgium. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Azerbaijan



The national team represents a country that is not devoid of ambitions in football and invests in it – fortunately, the country has enough funds due to oil. Qarabag, a club that dominates the national arena and plays well in the European competitions, has become a kind of “sign” of Transcaucasia. Still, the legionnaires, who have been bought abroad, play the leading role. As for the national team, the state of things is different – there is naturalization, but it is limited. As a result, the management can only invite the so-called “Varangians” to the position of head coach. Nevertheless, all those foreigners were able to take only a victory in the League D of the Nations League – and it stayed at a higher level. Speaking about the traditional qualification, the maximum of “the Land of Fire” is an average place. As for two previous qualifications, the team lost everything, limiting itself to one draw per cycle! Being under the current mentor, Gianni De Biasi, nothing has changed in 2023. There were defeats made by Austria (1-4) and Sweden (0-5) in March, after which there happened a 1-1 draw in June in the home battle against Estonia.

Belgium



The team obviously overcame the peak of the generation, which happened at the World Cup 2018, when it finished in the 3rd place. The next World Cup, to tell the truth, was a failure, moreover, there “surfaced” scandalous showdowns in the locker room. It is clear that the era of Roberto Martinez ended there. He was replaced by Domenico Tedesco. The young specialist is doing well so far. 4 matches have already been played, and only Austria managed to reach a draw. Lukaku and the company beat both Germany in the test match and Sweden and Estonia in the qualification (both away confrontations ended with the same score – 3-0). This time, there will be no De Bruyne, but such opponents have to be dealt with without the midfield leader.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Belgium won the first 3 head-to-head matches without conceding a single goal. Still, the previous battle, which took place in 2011, ended in a 1-1 draw in Baku.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favourite of the following confrontation. Nevertheless, the hosts will try to show their best performance to the fans – we are waiting for “total: over 3.0” (odd: 1.87).