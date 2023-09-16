On the night of Sunday to Monday at 1:30 CET, as part of the 29th round of the MLS Western Conference, a match will take place between two teams that are neighbors in the standings and have the same number of points: Austin FC and Portland Timbers.

Austin FC

Last season, Austin took second place in the standings, losing first place only to Los Angeles, but this season, with seven matches left in the competition, the team from Texas does not show last year’s results. The team has only nine wins this season,they have not defeated their opponents for six matches in a row, and the Austin representatives played their last victorious match on July 16. The team is separated from the final series by 4 points and from getting into the playoffs of the final series by 1 point.Austin has been participating in the MLS since 2021, in its debut season the team showed a poor result and took penultimate 12th place, but the next season it took second place in the Western Conference and will certainly try to repeat the achievement this season and make it to the final series.

Portland Timbers

Portland's representatives have the same number of points as their opponents - 33, but played one game more. Unlike the opponent, the Oregon team has 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in its last five games. Three weeks ago, the team lost its head coach, who had led the players since 2018 and led them to victory in the MLS is Back tournament in 2020. Since the Portland Timbers have the same number of points as Austin, the Oregon team is 4 points away from the final series zone, and the gap from getting into the playoffs of the final series is a minimum of 1 point. Since 2017, representatives of Portland have reached at least the playoffs of the final series every year with the exception of the previous season, the team took 8th place, one point behind seventh place.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

The teams met each other six times; in their debut season (2021), Austin won two matches, defeating their opponents with scores of 3:1 and 4:1, and then Portland Timbers won three matches in a row with a total score of 6-1. The last meeting of the teams took place in May of this year and then Austin snatched a draw by scoring the second goal in the 90+2 minute of the match. Both teams with the current number of points do not qualify for the final series and will not even compete for the final series through the playoffs.

Match prediction

Bookmakers give preference to the hosts of the match, but looking at the statistics of the last games of both teams and the history of their head-to-head matches, I believe that the Portland Timbers will compete with Austin and try to take points from them, so bet on the handicap Portland Timbers (0) with odds of 2.94 a good option in this case; to avoid such a risk, there is an option to bet on the Portland Timbers handicap (+1.0) for 1.51.