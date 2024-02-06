Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

This week in Spain, cup competitions are underway. In the context of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Atlético Madrid will host Athletic Bilbao at their home ground. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:30 Central European Time.

Atlético Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" began their journey in the Copa del Rey from the Round of 32. They defeated Lugo 3-1, triumphed over Real Madrid 4-2 in the Round of 16, and secured a 1-0 victory against Sevilla in the quarterfinals under Simeone's guidance. Overall, in the previous five matches, the Madrid-based team achieved four victories and played to one draw.

Athletic Bilbao

As for the Bilbao team, they initiated their cup campaign from the Round of 64. En route to the semi-finals, they won against UE Rubí 2-1, dominated Caion and Eibar with identical scores of 3-0. In the Round of 16, Valverde's squad defeated Alavés 2-0. In the quarterfinals, Athletic Bilbao overcame Barcelona with a scoreline of 4-2. The team's recent form is commendable, with one loss, one draw, and three victories in their last five games.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the current season, Athletic Bilbao has already defeated Atlético with a score of 2-0. In the last five encounters, Bilbao secured three victories, while Atlético claimed two.

Atlético Madrid has been unbeaten since January 10, 2023, winning five times and playing one draw during this period.

The last time Atlético won the Copa del Rey was in 2013, while Athletic Bilbao's most recent triumph in the competition dates back to 1984.

Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

The match promises to be intense, and it's uncertain whether fans can expect a high-scoring affair. The semi-final stage is crucial, and no one will take unnecessary risks. However, in my opinion, Madrid is the favorite in the first leg, so I will bet on Atlético to win at odds of 2.0.