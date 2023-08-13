RU RU
Serie A Brazil 15 aug 2023, 19:00 Athletico Paranaense - Cuiaba
Cuiaba Cuiaba
On August 16, Ligga Arena (Curitiba) will host the match of the 19th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Atlético Paranaense will compete with Cuiaba. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Atletico Paranaense


The club has held up quite well in recent years. The Brazilian team was able to win the Copa Sudamericana once again, in 2021. Speaking about the previous season of the Serie A, it managed to take the 6th place. As a result, “the Hurricane” played in the main continental tournament, the Copa Libertadores. It got 4 wins and 13 points at the group stage, confidently advancing to the play-offs. There, it seemed, the team made a comeback, when “the Red and Blacks”, having played with a 1-3 score in Bolivia, beat Bolivar with a 2-0 result in the return match at the home arena. Still, the opponent was better in the penalty shoot-out... Not everything works at the inner arena. There is a series of 4 rounds without any defeat in the Brasileiro now (first, there happened 2 wins, then, a couple of draws), but even after the higher mentioned result, Vitor Roque (the footballer who has already scored 8 goals in the championship and is considered to be the goal of Barcelona) and the company are in the 7th position.

Cuiaba


The team was founded in 2001 and only 2020 gave the opportunity to debut in the Serie A. So far, it has been possible not only to gain a foothold there, but also gradually add in the game. If “the Green-Gold from the Lowland” fought for survival and finished in the 16th position in the previous draw, now, it quite reasonably claims at least the Copa Sudamericana. Having overcome the recession in June, Antonio Oliveira’s wards manage to achieve almost a 100% result in the Serie A. Only Bahia, speaking about the battle in early July, was able to bring the fight to a draw. All other 5 matches of the Brasileiro, including 4 previous in a row, were won. That breakthrough allowed catching up on points with Atletico Paranaense.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Cuiaba began its performance in the Serie A, including the victory over Atletico Paranaense. Still, then it lost to “the Hurricane” twice and was able to “snatch” an away 2-2 draw, playing in the minority, only in the autumn of 2022.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the hosts to be the clear favourite of the following battle. At the same time, the guests are also good, so, we bet on neutral “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.8).

Robert Sykes
