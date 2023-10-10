RU RU NG NG
Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

Oliver White
Argentina vs Paraguay prediction
Argentina Argentina
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 12 oct 2023, 19:00 Argentina - Paraguay
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.6

The national teams of Argentina and Paraguay will compete with each other as part of the World Cup 2026 Qualification. The battle will take place at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Friday night, October 13, and will start at 01:00 CET.

Argentina


The Argentina national team begins a new qualifying cycle as the current world champion and the current winner of the Copa America. Lionel Scaloni’s wards have enough time to prepare for their title defence. There is no doubt that Argentina will successfully overcome the qualification, but a good start in qualifying is the key to success.

And the team started really well. At first, Argentina minimally defeated Ecuador, and then did not find any resistance of the opponent from Bolivia.

Paraguay


Paraguay has already missed three World Cups in a row. The previous time the team competed at the world forum was in 2010 – it managed to reach the quarter-finals on the fields of South Africa. The next World Cup will be the first one, where 48 teams will participate. This means that the Paraguayan team has a better chance to overcome the qualifying campaign. South America will give as many as 6 representatives to the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The start of the qualification, if we take into account the results of Paraguay, cannot be called a successful one. The team hasn’t scored any goals yet. It has got a goalless draw in the struggle with Peru and the negative results include a defeat made by Venezuela.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Argentina is unbeaten in 12 matches in a row and hasn’t conceded a single goal in the World Cup since the final. It took 6 wins with a total score of 17-0.
• Paraguay has won only 1 out of 7 previous matches.
• Argentina has lost only 1 battle against Paraguay in 13 previous years.

Prediction


Argentina looks like the clear favourite of the following confrontation. There is no doubt that Messi and the company will win, but I don’t think that the opponents will please the fans with a large number of goals. My bet is “total: under 3.0”.

Sport Predictions
