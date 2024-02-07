Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Antalyaspor Odds: 2.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup, Antalyaspor will host Besiktas. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Antalyaspor

The club from Antalya currently occupies the seventh position in the Turkish Super Lig, with only a mere 5 points separating it from the third position. In the previous round, Antalyaspor succumbed to the league leader, Fenerbahce, following a string of 6 consecutive defeats in the Super Lig. In the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup, Antalyaspor secured victory over Pendikspor with a score of 2-1.

Besiktas

Besiktas experienced a faltering start to the season, but with the appointment of head coach Fernando Santos, the situation has somewhat improved. Admittedly, Besiktas suffered a sensational 0-4 defeat to Pendikspor in the 21st round and a 0-1 loss to Sivasspor. However, they also achieved three victories and a draw. In the last game, Besiktas triumphed over Trabzonspor with a 2-0 score, a crucial result in the battle for the third position. In the Turkish Cup, the "eagles" overcame the modest Eyüpspor in the previous round.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This season, Besiktas succumbed to Antalyaspor with a 2-3 scoreline.

In the last 10 encounters between these teams, Antalyaspor boasts 2 victories.

Match prediction for Antalyaspor vs. Besiktas

Antalyaspor is currently in good form, playing at home and having enjoyed an additional day of rest. I wager on Antalyaspor's triumph.