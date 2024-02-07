Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the NHL regular championship, a match between Boston and Vancouver will take place. The meeting will be held overnight on Friday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have had a superb start to the current season and are rightfully considered one of the main favorites. The team continues to demonstrate consistently high performance and delight their fans. In 50 games, Boston has collected 71 points and confidently leads with a five-point lead over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The leader of the Bruins is the Czech David Pastrnak, who has 73 points and ranks third in the scoring race.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canadian team is also having an excellent championship. The Canucks, with 73 points, lead the Western Conference and have one of the best defensive lines in the league (129 goals conceded). Miller, Pettersson, and Hughes have each scored over 60 points, and all three are in the top 10 scorers in the league. It is the play of this trio that allows the team to achieve such impressive results.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Boston has lost their last two home games.

Vancouver has lost only once in their last seven away games.

The Bruins have won their last two head-to-head meetings against the Canucks.

Boston Bruins - Vancouver Canucks Prediction

Both teams are among the best in terms of goals scored this season. I think we can expect a high-scoring game from this matchup. My bet is over 5.5 total goals.