RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks prediction
Boston Bruins Boston Bruins
NHL 08 feb 2024, 18:00 Boston Bruins - Vancouver Canucks
Boston , T.D. Garden
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

In the NHL regular championship, a match between Boston and Vancouver will take place. The meeting will be held overnight on Friday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have had a superb start to the current season and are rightfully considered one of the main favorites. The team continues to demonstrate consistently high performance and delight their fans. In 50 games, Boston has collected 71 points and confidently leads with a five-point lead over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The leader of the Bruins is the Czech David Pastrnak, who has 73 points and ranks third in the scoring race.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canadian team is also having an excellent championship. The Canucks, with 73 points, lead the Western Conference and have one of the best defensive lines in the league (129 goals conceded). Miller, Pettersson, and Hughes have each scored over 60 points, and all three are in the top 10 scorers in the league. It is the play of this trio that allows the team to achieve such impressive results.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Boston has lost their last two home games.
  • Vancouver has lost only once in their last seven away games.
  • The Bruins have won their last two head-to-head meetings against the Canucks.

Boston Bruins - Vancouver Canucks Prediction

Both teams are among the best in terms of goals scored this season. I think we can expect a high-scoring game from this matchup. My bet is over 5.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Odds: 1.71 Recommended 1xBet
Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Miami Heat Odds: 1.68 San Antonio Spurs Bet now 1xBet
Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.61 Atlanta Hawks Bet now MelBet
Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.3 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended MelBet
Finland vs Switzerland prediction BEIJER HOCKEY GAMES 08 feb 2024, 12:00 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.66 Switzerland Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024