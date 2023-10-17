America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Prediction on game Win Botafogo RJ Odds: 2.13 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

America will compete with Botafogo as part of the 27th round of the Brazilian Serie A. The battle will take place at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on the night of October 19 and will start at 01:00 CET.

America



The club played 4 seasons in a row in the third division of the country at the beginning of the current century. Then “the Rabbits” no longer fell so low, but, as if based on their nickname, they quite often jumped between the divisions of the Serie A and the Serie B. To be honest, the 10th place of the previous draw is really a good result for the modest team, especially if we take into account the modern state of things, when the team from Belo Horizonte closes the standings and looks almost hopeless.

The only outlet was the Copa Sudamericana, where the team reached the quarter-finals.

Botafogo



The club faced an unexpected challenge. Everything turned out as follows: the team that returned from the Serie B could only take the 11th place in the draw of 2022, but now it has taken confident, sole leadership and, at the same time, reached the play-offs of the Copa Sudamericana. Botafogo lost his mentor at the height of the season, at the beginning of July: Luis Castro chose to move to Al Nasr to coach Ronaldo and the company. The Portuguese specialist was replaced by his fellow countryman, Bruno Lage – he started more than confidently.

Being under his leadership, the team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, which allowed it to focus on the inner championship. Botafogo leads by 9 points from the 2nd place and is considered to be the main contender for the championship title.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• America has not won for 5 matches in a row.

• Botafogo is slowly returning to winning momentum after a disastrous September.

• Botafogo has not beaten America on the away arena since 2015.

Prediction



Considering that the opponents are at different "poles" of the standings, I think that the guests will achieve success in the following game.


