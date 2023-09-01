Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 4, Estádio Raimundo Sampaio (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which America Mineiro will compete with Santos. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

America Mineiro



The club played 4 seasons in a row in the third division of the country at the beginning of the current century. “The Rabbits” have not been relegated so low any more since then, but, as if based on the nickname, they quite often jumped between the divisions, the Serie A and the Serie B. Taking into account the higher mentioned background, the 10th place of the previous season was a pretty good result for this modest team, especially if we observe the modern state of things – the club from Belo Horizonte closes the standings and looks almost hopeless. A breath of fresh air was found in the Copa Sudamericana, where it was possible to reach the quarter-finals. At the same time, even having taken a 2-1 victory in the previous round with San Paolo, the team got only 13 points (3 wins and 4 draws) in 20 matches at the level of the Brasileiro. The backlog from the rescue zone is too large already and looks increasingly hopeless.

Santos



The team is listed overall much higher than its following opponent. This is an 8-time national champion, which also won the Copa Libertadores three times. Still, if we take into account the recent years, little has worked out, for instance, the native club of Pele and Neymar was only in the 12th place in 2022. This time, one can only dream about it, because the team has to seriously fight for survival. The situation is not as bad as the state of things with America Mineiro, but it is in the 17th position after the 21st round (at the same time, it is lagging behind the Bahia, which is on the “saving” 16th place only by additional indicators). Some positive aspects can be emphasized in the home matches, for instance, even Gremio was defeated in August there. As for the away confrontations, the team looked really toothless.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents won on their fields in 2022. Santos extended the higher mentioned trend in April by taking a 3-2 victory at the home arena.

Predictions



Bookmakers give advantage to America Mineiro, which will play at its native stadium, this time. Still, both clubs are not impressive, so, let’s focus on the option of “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.7).

