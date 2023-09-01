RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023

America Mineiro vs Santos prediction and betting tips on September 4, 2023

America MG America MG
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 America MG - Santos FC
-
- : -
Brazil,
Santos FC Santos FC
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 4, Estádio Raimundo Sampaio (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which America Mineiro will compete with Santos. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

America Mineiro


The club played 4 seasons in a row in the third division of the country at the beginning of the current century. “The Rabbits” have not been relegated so low any more since then, but, as if based on the nickname, they quite often jumped between the divisions, the Serie A and the Serie B. Taking into account the higher mentioned background, the 10th place of the previous season was a pretty good result for this modest team, especially if we observe the modern state of things – the club from Belo Horizonte closes the standings and looks almost hopeless. A breath of fresh air was found in the Copa Sudamericana, where it was possible to reach the quarter-finals. At the same time, even having taken a 2-1 victory in the previous round with San Paolo, the team got only 13 points (3 wins and 4 draws) in 20 matches at the level of the Brasileiro. The backlog from the rescue zone is too large already and looks increasingly hopeless.

Santos


The team is listed overall much higher than its following opponent. This is an 8-time national champion, which also won the Copa Libertadores three times. Still, if we take into account the recent years, little has worked out, for instance, the native club of Pele and Neymar was only in the 12th place in 2022. This time, one can only dream about it, because the team has to seriously fight for survival. The situation is not as bad as the state of things with America Mineiro, but it is in the 17th position after the 21st round (at the same time, it is lagging behind the Bahia, which is on the “saving” 16th place only by additional indicators). Some positive aspects can be emphasized in the home matches, for instance, even Gremio was defeated in August there. As for the away confrontations, the team looked really toothless.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents won on their fields in 2022. Santos extended the higher mentioned trend in April by taking a 3-2 victory at the home arena.

Predictions


Bookmakers give advantage to America Mineiro, which will play at its native stadium, this time. Still, both clubs are not impressive, so, let’s focus on the option of “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.7).

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Girona Odds: 1.68 Las Palmas Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 09:00 Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Lille Odds: 1.61 Montpellier Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 2 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Premier League England Today, 09:00 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.69 Wolverhampton Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 11:05 Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Nice Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 05:07 Almost brought two goals: Mudryk was severely criticized in England. VIDEO Football news Today, 03:53 Must see. Masterpiece goal from Lazio against Napoli. VIDEO Football news Today, 02:37 Manchester United bosses make major decision on club's future Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season Football news Yesterday, 15:50 UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers Football news Yesterday, 15:24 VIDEO. Ronaldo scored the 850th goal at the official level Football news Yesterday, 15:01 VIDEO. Bayern defeated Borussia M'gladbach in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 14:42 A hat trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton to beat Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lille vs Montpellier 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Strasbourg 3 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football Today Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023