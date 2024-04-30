Tuchel has stated that he knows who will score against Real Madrid today. And it won't be Kane

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, made an unexpected statement on the eve of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The German coach declared that he knows which player will definitely score today.

"Serge Gnabry will score tomorrow. It will happen. I don't know how I know, but it will happen", said Tuchel.

This statement is surprising because Gnabry has missed a lot of games due to injuries this season, and his scoring record is not impressive. In the Bundesliga, the winger has played 9 matches and scored 3 goals. In 5 Champions League games, Gnabry has 2 goals to his name. Overall, he has played 17 matches across all competitions and scored 5 goals.

The Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match will take place today, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.