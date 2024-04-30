Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, on April 30, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will clash in Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Dailysports has prepared the latest news on the match, along with the expected line-ups for both teams.

Bayern Munich has had a disappointing season in the Bundesliga, but they have shown strength and stability in the Champions League. Their only setback was in the away leg of the round of 16 against Lazio (0-1), but they bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory. Despite their Champions League form, the poor Bundesliga campaign led the club's management to consider a change in head coach during the summer. The potential successor to Tuchel's position became a hot topic over the past two weeks.

Initially, the favorite for Tuchel's position was the current coach of the German national team, Julian Nagelsmann. However, he later extended his contract with the German Football Association. It was then reported that the club had almost reached an agreement with Zinedine Zidane, with Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery also mentioned as possible candidates. Ultimately, Bayern settled on Ralph Rangnick, who is currently coaching the Austrian national team. However, Bayern fans are not enthusiastic about this choice and have even created an online petition urging Tuchel to stay.

In terms of personnel, Bayern will miss the services of left-winger Kingsley Coman, while right-back Sacha Boey will also be unavailable for today's match, having been acquired from Galatasaray in the winter.

The participation of central defender Matthijs de Ligt in today's match is uncertain due to minor muscle issues.

Real Madrid has had a flawless run in the Champions League so far, having eliminated the defending champions Manchester City in a penalty shootout in the previous round. In Madrid, the teams played out an incredible 3-3 draw, while in Manchester, the regular time and extra time ended 1-1. However, two of Pep Guardiola's team's penalties were saved by Andriy Lunin.

The goalkeeper position was a major topic of discussion for Real Madrid ahead of the match against Bayern. Thibaut Courtois has fully recovered and is even in the squad for this match. However, it is expected that he will play for the first time this season over the weekend against Cadiz. Today, Lunin is expected to start in goal.

Central defender Eder Militao has also recovered and played his first full match of the season against Real Sociedad (1-1). He has a chance to play in the second leg, but today, alongside Antonio Rüdiger, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected. David Alaba, it should be noted, will not play this season.

Due to accumulated yellow cards, right-back Dani Carvajal will definitely miss today's match. He will be replaced by the experienced Lucas Vazquez.

Here's what the coaches said before the match

Thomas Tuchel

"The two games feel like finals, and my approach will be like setting up for a final. So much can happen. We will give everything in these 90 minutes to win this game. We need an absolute top atmosphere and maximum support to get through phases in which we suffer. We have to work with the spectators to create an atmosphere that gives us a small advantage."

Carlo Ancelotti

"We are up against an opponent that has weapons, quality, strength. We have to defend well and avoid counterattacks. We must play a complete game. We are very happy to be here; I think very few thought we would have be. The goal is to play another match after this tie too."

Predicted Bayern Munich line-up

Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane

Predicted Real Madrid line-up

Lunin; Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

The match is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.