Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+3,5) Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 17, Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets will play their sixth game of the NBA playoff series. Prediction for the matchup of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Minnesota Timberwolves

This season Minnesota is worthy of praise, the team has become the third in the West, one win behind a couple of leaders. The Timberwolves looked good in the playoffs, where they defeated Phoenix 4-0. Then started confidently and against Denver, winning two road games, but then lost three straight, so they are a step away from the end of the season.

The situation is not critical, after all, the upcoming game will be held on their parquet, and this is an opportunity to level the score in the series. Before this important battle, the club has two personnel losses, although the players are not key.

Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions have a good chance to defend the title, especially the team showed character when after two home defeats to Minnesota won three times. They managed to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the series in the first round of back-to-back meetings.

Even when things are not going well, the team plays confidently, which in some cases turn the matches. Psychological advantage is clearly on the side of the Nuggets, although the opponent is strong, to finish Minnesota in its own den will not be easy. Denver also has two personnel losses, which should not affect the team's fighting ability.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

According to the results of five confrontations, the score so far is 3:2 in favor of Denver.

Minnesota played 4 matches at home in the current playoffs, winning two of them.

Denver has won 3 of the 4 meetings in the current playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

In such a pair is difficult to determine the favorite, a slight edge on paper give Minnesota, although we consider the chances of success of the teams as roughly equal. Expect a difficult battle between two strong teams, which can end with any outcome. We bet on Denver's success with +3.5 points.