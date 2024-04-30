The recent Liverpool goal scorer is preparing to leave the team

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has become a true legend for the Hammers fans, as he has played continuously for the team since September 2015. But it seems his era at the London club is coming to an end.

The forward's contract, which expires in exactly two months, has an option to extend for another year, but according to Football Insider, the club are convinced that Antonio will leave West Ham in the summer for free.

Antonio has been a key figure for David Moyes during his time at the club and has been a key striker for the Hammers in recent years. However, Moyes is also set to leave the club in June when his contract expires.

The 34-year-old forward has played 29 games for the London side this season, in which he has scored 7 goals. One of them - in a recent meeting against Liverpool (2:2).