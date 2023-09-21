RU RU NG NG
Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason

Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason

Football news Today, 05:35
20-year-old midfielder of the Austrian team Sturm Javier Serrano will miss the match against Sporting Lisbon in the first round of Group D of the Europa League.

He will not play in this match for a rather unusual reason.

The thing is that the other day an accident occurred with a young football player when Serrano accidentally swallowed a bee.

According to Kleine Zeitung, the athlete received immediate medical attention, including the use of ice to prevent swelling in the neck.

After this, he was taken to the hospital, but fortunately, no allergic reactions were found. Now Serrano remains under the supervision of doctors and is recovering.

At the same time, the club has already stated that he will definitely not be able to take part in the upcoming match.

Serrano is a player for Atlético Madrid and currently plays for Sturm on loan. His lease agreement runs until the summer of 2024.

The match between the Austrian club and Sporting will take place today, September 21.

