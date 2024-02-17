Ronaldo's goal assisted Al Nassr in overcoming Al-Fateh

In the 20th round match of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr hosted Al-Fateh at their home ground. Under the guidance of coach Luiz Castro, they confidently occupy the second position, although their gap from Al-Hilal is quite significant.

The hosts seized the initiative from the first minutes and deservedly took the lead midway through the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo capitalized on a cross from the flank and struck past the opponent's goalkeeper with a single touch. The guests managed to quickly recover and equalized before halftime.

In the second half, the field saw an equal battle with a slight advantage for the hosts, who eventually managed to snatch the victory. The winning goal was scored by another Portuguese player, Otavio, who headed in a shot from the right flank, sealing the match.

Al Nassr 2 - 1 Al-Fateh

Goals: Ronaldo 17', Otavio 72' - Al Najdi 29'.

Al Nassr continues to chase Al-Hilal, who will play their 20th-round match tomorrow. At the moment, there is a four-point difference between the two teams in the table.