Romano named the league Amorim wants to work in despite the rejection of top clubs

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim has recently been linked with a host of English clubs, which, however, refused him. But, the specialist does not intend to put his hands down.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese still wants to work in the Premier League, even despite the refusal of Liverpool and West Ham:

"Nevertheless, Amorim would like to work in the Premier League. According to my information, he is still hoping for that decision. Amorim will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks but he certainly hopes to work in the Premier League despite talks with Liverpool and West Ham falling through. We know that West Ham had a meeting with Amorim last Monday, but... there is no agreement, it is very far away and it will not happen."

Recall, earlier we told you about the reasons that prompted the Merseyside club to reject the candidacy of the head coach of Sporting.