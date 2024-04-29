It is known why Liverpool turned down Amorim's invitation

Liverpool are close to employing Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot in a similar position at his club, but Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was the early favourite for the job. "Scousers" were not satisfied with one detail in the Portuguese specialist.

Yes, Liverpool were impressed with him, but according to Sky Sports, the club had concerns about Amorim's tactical formation. He prefers a three-defender scheme and it would be difficult for Liverpool to switch to such a scheme after four defensive players.

It would also require significant changes to the academy, as youth teams mimic the tactics of the main squad, and youth development is moulded to play four defenders. A move away from this principle would cause significant problems in the club's team hierarchy.