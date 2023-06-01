"Manchester United" is keen to snatch a talent from PSG
Football news Today, 15:07
Photo: Instagram Manuel Ugarte / Author unknown
"Manchester United" is showing interest in midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting and the Uruguayan national team, according to A Bola.
According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester United is offering a high salary to the player in order to outbid competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese club values the player at 60 million euros.
In the current season, 22-year-old Ugarte has played 47 matches for Sporting in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.
Don't miss: "Real Madrid" is planning to strengthen with the midfielder from "Milan".
