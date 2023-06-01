"Manchester United" is keen to snatch a talent from PSG

"Manchester United" is showing interest in midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting and the Uruguayan national team, according to A Bola.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester United is offering a high salary to the player in order to outbid competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese club values the player at 60 million euros.

In the current season, 22-year-old Ugarte has played 47 matches for Sporting in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

