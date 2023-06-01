Real Madrid is planning to strengthen their squad with a midfielder from Milan

Real Madrid is set to bring back midfielder Brahim Diaz, who is currently on loan at Milan, according to Relevo. The Italian club is reportedly interested in acquiring the player permanently, but despite that, he will return to Madrid. Diaz will replace Marco Asensio in Real Madrid's squad, as Asensio is leaving the club. After his return, the Spanish club will extend Diaz's contract until the summer of 2027.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Diaz has played 44 matches for Milan in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. His contract with Real Madrid is valid until the summer of 2025.

