Jurgen Klopp has requested Liverpool to make a high-profile transfer

"Liverpool" is interested in Inter midfielder and Italian national team player Nicolo Barella, according to Caughtoffside.

According to the source, the request to buy the player came directly from Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool is willing to pay €80 million for the player. This amount may suit Inter, which is facing financial problems.

In the current season, 26-year-old Barella has played 47 matches for Inter in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

