Details have emerged regarding Henrikh Mkhitaryan's injury

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been diagnosed with a quadriceps muscle injury in his left thigh.

The Armenian sustained the injury during yesterday's UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Milan, which ended with a 1-0 victory.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mkhitaryan will be unable to participate in Inter's upcoming match against Napoli scheduled for May 21.

It is worth noting that Inter defeated Milan with an aggregate score of 3-0, securing their place in the Champions League final.

