Ivorian striker scores historic goal wearing special boots
Football news Today, 08:14
AP
Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund's forward and Ivory Coast national team player, Sebastian Aller, scored the winning goal against DR Congo in the semi-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
However, this 29-year-old forward executed that goal in special cleats bearing the inscription: "F**k cancer."
The circumstance lies in the fact that Aller was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer of 2022. He underwent several courses of chemotherapy and managed to make a triumphant return to football.
In the previous Bundesliga season, Aller scored 9 goals and marked 5 assists in 19 matches. In the current season, he has yet to find the back of the net in 11 games.
In the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast will face Nigeria.
