‘It will be very difficult’. Former Spain coach on the match between Bayern and Real Madrid

Former legendary head coach of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, Vicente Del Bosque, assessed the semifinal clash between Bayern Munich and the Creamy Ones.

In an interview for The Athletic, the Spaniard remarked that the Creamy Ones possess a slight advantage, yet Bayern Munich is an exceptional ensemble, and contending against them will prove immensely challenging.

"Manchester City may have withdrawn from contention, but Bayern Munich is also an exceptional collective. Madrid appears to hold a slight edge, and although Bayern's hegemony in the Bundesliga has recently been interrupted by Bayer's triumph, facing them remains a formidable task. They are a formidable adversary under any circumstances," shared Vicente Del Bosque.

It is worth recalling that Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, made an unexpected declaration on the eve of the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. The German coach stated he knows precisely which footballer will score today.

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday, April 30, commencing at 21:00 Central European Time.