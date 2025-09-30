RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks

Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks

In the Champions League, all methods are fair game.
Football news Today, 04:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

A true fireworks spectacle.

Details: On the eve of the second round of the Champions League group stage, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host English giants Liverpool at home, the Turkish club's fans chose a unique way to “greet” the Liverpool squad—by launching fireworks right outside the hotel windows where the Reds were staying.

The video captures a dazzling fireworks show; despite the late hour, the night sky lights up with bursts of color. Such psychological tactics are well-known in Turkey, aiming to disrupt the opposition’s recovery and preparations by depriving them of a good night’s sleep before the big match.

The clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool is set for tonight in Istanbul at Rams Park Stadium.

Reminder: A hit to the wallet. Hugo Ekitike to be fined part of his salary for red card against Southampton

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Fans of Galatasaray support their team during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 02:29 Galatasaray fans to honor the memory of Diogo Jota ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash Football news Yesterday, 10:25 However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash
Related Team News
Jurgen Klopp in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Football news Today, 04:38 "I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching
“It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak Football news Today, 03:23 “It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak
Wirtz disrupts the balance of play: Rooney delivers a harsh verdict on the Liverpool newcomer’s debut Football news Yesterday, 13:00 "Wirtz disrupts the balance of play". Rooney delivers a harsh verdict on the Liverpool newcomer’s debut
Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite Football news 28 sep 2025, 10:57 Set to rival Liverpool. Manchester United ready to splash £65 million for Everton defender Branthwaite
Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club Football news 27 sep 2025, 15:27 Liverpool owners in talks to buy La Liga club
Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool Football news 27 sep 2025, 13:40 Eddie Nketiah made history by scoring the latest winning goal against Liverpool
Related Tournament News
A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones Football news Today, 04:58 A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones
"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real Football news Today, 04:20 "We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real
Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal Football news Yesterday, 14:10 Missing out on the Champions League! Diego Simeone receives UEFA verdict after Anfield scandal
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gestures during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:50 Creative approach. Mikel Arteta to invite Royal Air Force fighter pilots to improve communication with his players
Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 08:37 Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025
Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores