Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
A true fireworks spectacle.
Details: On the eve of the second round of the Champions League group stage, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host English giants Liverpool at home, the Turkish club's fans chose a unique way to “greet” the Liverpool squad—by launching fireworks right outside the hotel windows where the Reds were staying.
The video captures a dazzling fireworks show; despite the late hour, the night sky lights up with bursts of color. Such psychological tactics are well-known in Turkey, aiming to disrupt the opposition’s recovery and preparations by depriving them of a good night’s sleep before the big match.
The clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool is set for tonight in Istanbul at Rams Park Stadium.
