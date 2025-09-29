However, Chiesa left out of Liverpool squad for Galatasaray clash

UEFA issues have finally been resolved.

Following Giovanni Leone's injury, Liverpool made an emergency change to their Champions League roster, registering fellow Italian Federico Chiesa as his replacement. It seemed like the winger would get his chance under Arne Slot, but reality proved to be much harsher for the player.

Details: Chiesa was not included in Liverpool's squad for the match against Galatasaray, making him the only member of the reigning Premier League champions’ Champions League roster to be left out of Slot’s selection for the showdown with the Turkish giants. Instead, promising young winger Rio Ngumoha will travel to Istanbul.

Reminder: Chiesa was registered for the Champions League thanks to a new UEFA rule allowing clubs to replace injured players in their squad lists up until the sixth round, provided the injured player is unavailable for more than sixty days.