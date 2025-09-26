RU RU ES ES FR FR
Took advantage of the new rule. Official: Liverpool register Chiesa for the Champions League

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has yet to fully convince Arne Slot of his worth, which initially saw him left out of the Reds' Champions League squad. But fate had other plans, giving the Italian a second chance.

Details: Due to Giovanni Leoni’s cruciate ligament injury, Liverpool were left with a gap in their Champions League roster, and the club chose to fill it with Chiesa. UEFA's new regulation came to the rescue.

Starting this season, every club has the right to replace a player who is sidelined for more than two months with another member of the squad who was not initially registered for Champions League matches. These changes are now reflected in Liverpool’s official squad list on the UEFA website.

Reminder: It was Chiesa who provided the assist for Alexander Isak’s goal in the League Cup clash against Southampton, allowing the Swede to net his first goal in a Liverpool shirt.

