Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury

A bitter blow.
Football news Today, 09:37
Miguel Solomons
Liverpool lose Giovanni Leoni for several months with injury

Liverpool signed young centre-back Giovanni Leoni in the summer of 2025, but now they will be without the defender for several months.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Italian centre-back has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. As a result, he will be sidelined for months. Leoni had only just made his debut in a League Cup match but will now miss almost the entire season.

Earlier, we reported that Arne Slot stressed the need for thorough medical examinations but admitted that the initial signs were worrying.

Reminder: In the League Cup clash against Southampton, Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool. After sustained attacking pressure, Reds winger Federico Chiesa pounced on a defensive error from the Saints right in front of their goal and laid the ball off for Isak.

