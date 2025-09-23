Took advantage of a mistake. Isak scores debut goal for Liverpool

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 15:58
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Swedish striker Alexander Isak joined Liverpool after a long spell without regular game time. It took the Reds' new signing just three matches to rediscover his goal-scoring touch.

Details: In the League Cup match against Southampton, Isak netted his debut goal for Liverpool. After a drawn-out build-up from the back, Reds winger Federico Chiesa capitalized on a Saints defensive blunder right in front of their own goal and squared the ball to Isak.

The Swede made no mistake, opening not only the scoring in the match but also his account for Liverpool. For now, Isak's goal remains the only one at Anfield, with Arne Slot's men leading 1-0.

Reminder: Isak made his Liverpool debut in last week's Champions League clash against Atletico, but failed to register a goal or assist in that game or the subsequent Merseyside derby against Everton.

