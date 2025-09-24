Hugo Ekitike apologizes for red card in League Cup match

The Frenchman let his emotions get the better of him

The forward netted the winning goal in the 85th minute with the score tied at 1-1, sending Liverpool through to the next round of the tournament. However, immediately after, he took off his shirt in celebration, receiving a second yellow card and was sent off. The player has now apologized for his actions.

Details: Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has issued an apology to fans and his team for the red card he received in the English League Cup clash against Southampton. The player was sent off after taking off his shirt while celebrating his decisive goal.

"I’m very happy to help the team win here, at home, in my first League Cup match... But I got too carried away by emotions. I apologize to the entire red family. Thank you to the fans for your support and to the team for holding on to the win," Ekitike wrote on Instagram.