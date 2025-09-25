A hit to the wallet. Hugo Ekitike to be fined part of his salary for red card against Southampton

Suspension was not the only consequence.

The striker faces not only a standard suspension but also a financial penalty from the club.

Details: According to the DailyMail, Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike will be fined by the club’s management following the red card he received in the League Cup clash against Southampton.

The incident reportedly sparked outrage among Liverpool’s bosses, who viewed Ekitike’s actions as a sign of indiscipline. Sources indicate that Ekitike is likely to be docked two weeks’ wages, though a final decision has not yet been made.

It’s also noted that Ekitike had a serious conversation in the dressing room. Both Slot and Frimpong expressed their frustration in a post-match debrief, and the rest of the squad agreed that Ekitike’s actions were reckless.

