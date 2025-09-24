Slot gives pessimistic assessment of Leoni’s condition after serious injury

Everything looks bad.

Italian defender Giovanni Leoni made his debut for Liverpool in the League Cup clash against Southampton. However, in his very first match—where Alexander Isak netted his debut goal—the 18-year-old suffered a severe injury, raising serious concerns for head coach Arne Slot.

Details: Leoni landed awkwardly while battling for the ball near the touchline, collapsing to the turf in evident agony. Unable to leave the pitch on his own, he was stretchered off and replaced by Milos Kerkez. Slot emphasized that all necessary medical examinations must be carried out, but admitted that the initial signs were worrying.