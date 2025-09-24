RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Slot gives pessimistic assessment of Leoni’s condition after serious injury

Everything looks bad.
Football news Today, 03:30
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot. Getty Images

Italian defender Giovanni Leoni made his debut for Liverpool in the League Cup clash against Southampton. However, in his very first match—where Alexander Isak netted his debut goal—the 18-year-old suffered a severe injury, raising serious concerns for head coach Arne Slot.

Details: Leoni landed awkwardly while battling for the ball near the touchline, collapsing to the turf in evident agony. Unable to leave the pitch on his own, he was stretchered off and replaced by Milos Kerkez. Slot emphasized that all necessary medical examinations must be carried out, but admitted that the initial signs were worrying.

Quote: “He immediately felt unwell, so his spirits were low. But you can’t judge these things in five or ten minutes—you need to wait until tomorrow, see how he’s feeling, and possibly get an MRI to learn more.

I’ve seen a player in the Eredivisie leave the pitch in tears, and it turned out to be a genuinely serious injury. I hope this time things turn out better.”

