Newcastle vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Bradford prediction Photo: https://x.com/NUFC/Author unknownn
Newcastle Newcastle
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 24 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Bradford Bradford
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On September 24, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a Round of 32 clash between Newcastle and Bradford City. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s dive into the teams’ attacking potential and consider a bet on goals in this fixture.

Newcastle

Newcastle have had a tough start to the new season, struggling to find consistent form. In six official matches, the Magpies have managed just one victory—a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton—while drawing three times and suffering two defeats. In their most recent Premier League outing, Newcastle played out a goalless draw away at Bournemouth, leaving them 13th in the table with six points from six games. Their Champions League campaign has also begun, but they suffered a home defeat to Barcelona, 1-2.

St. James' Park is traditionally a fortress for Newcastle, and the team will be eager to prove that again in this cup tie. The last meetings with Bradford date back to 2000, when the sides competed in the Premier League. In their five most recent home games against Bradford, Newcastle have always come out on top.

Bradford City

Last season, Bradford City earned promotion by finishing third in League Two and have since made a strong start in League One. The Bantams have lost just once in all competitions—a 1-3 away defeat to Doncaster—while recording nine wins and two draws. They sit atop the table with 20 points, boasting an impressive goal difference: 17 scored and just 11 conceded. Their cup run has been equally impressive, knocking out Blackburn in the first round and then sensationally eliminating Stoke City with a 3-0 away win.

As for their record against Newcastle, it’s not been positive for Bradford—their last victory over the Magpies dates back to 1999.

Probable line-ups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Botman, Burn, Thiaw, Livramento, Willock, Miley, Tonali, Hall, Murphy, Woltemade.
  • Bradford City: Walker, Toure, Baldwin, Pennington, T. Wright, Power, Lee, Nyufvill, Poynton, Sarcevic, Swan.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Newcastle have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Newcastle have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Bradford have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • 4 of Bradford’s last 5 games have featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 9 of Bradford’s last 10 matches.

Newcastle vs Bradford City match prediction

Newcastle’s start to the season has been rocky, though they’ve also faced a tough schedule. The hosts will be desperate to end their poor run and regain confidence. Bradford, meanwhile, are flying high both in the cup and in League One, producing impressive results. However, with Newcastle at home and defending their League Cup crown, they simply cannot afford to lose. Expect a strong performance from the Magpies and plenty of goals. My pick for this match: over 3 goals at odds of 1.55.

