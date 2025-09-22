RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025

Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic prediction Photo: x.com/CelticFC/ Author unknownn
FK Crvena Zvezda FK Crvena Zvezda
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
Celtic Celtic
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game FK Crvena Zvezda wont lose
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Crvena Zvezda will face Celtic. The match will take place in Belgrade on Wednesday, September 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Crvena Zvezda have kicked off the new season in style, securing three consecutive victories, including a 7-1 demolition of Železničar and a 5-1 away win over Novi Pazar. The team is showcasing a potent attacking game in the Serbian SuperLiga, averaging over four goals per match.

However, their bid to reach the Champions League group stage fell short. After comfortable wins over Lincoln Red Imps and Lech, the Serbs unexpectedly stumbled against Cyprus’s Pafos.

In the Europa League, Crvena Zvezda enter the competition with ambitions of at least reaching the playoffs, given their current form and the passionate home support. Their main trump card is a powerful attacking line, with Aleksandar Katai and Mirko Ivanić standing out.

In the upcoming clash against Celtic, Crvena Zvezda will look to capitalize on home advantage, pressing high and controlling possession to dictate the tempo and create dangerous chances in front of the opponent’s goal.

Celtic opened their season with a string of confident wins, including a 4-0 rout over Partick in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. In the Premiership, the "Hoops" failed to beat only Rangers in their first five matches and top the table with 13 points.

However, the team ran into trouble during Champions League qualification, suffering a sensational playoff defeat to Kazakhstan’s Kairat — a result that sparked fan unrest and protests against the club’s management.

Despite these internal issues, Celtic maintain a high level of play, demonstrating a fast and aggressive attacking style. In recent matches, they’ve been clinical in front of goal, especially in positional attacks and set pieces.

On the road against the Serbian champions, Celtic will be looking to neutralize the hosts’ attacking threats, relying on a compact defense and rapid counterattacks to create danger at the other end. The Europa League schedule is tough for the Scots, but their place in the top 24 seems secure.

Match facts

  • Crvena Zvezda have won their last three matches by a combined score of 14-3.
  • Celtic are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 17 matches.
  • Crvena Zvezda average 2.7 goals per home game, while Celtic average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Crvena Zvezda: Matheus, Seol, Leković, Veljković, Tiknizyan, Kostov, Elšnik, Katai, Ivanić, Radonjić, Arnautović.
  • Celtic: Schmeichel, Donovan, Tierney, Carter-Vickers, Scales, McGregor, Nygren, Hatate, Tounekti, Maeda, Iheanacho.

H2H

The teams have never met before in official competition.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we can expect an intense and high-scoring encounter. Crvena Zvezda will aim to make the most of their home advantage and attacking prowess, while Celtic will look to neutralize their opponents and hit on the counter. My bet is that the hosts will avoid defeat in this match.

Prediction on game FK Crvena Zvezda wont lose
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Pharco FC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Farko vs Al-Masry. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Masry SC Recommended Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Konyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Konyaspor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.66 Konyaspor Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad: Can Al-Ittihad break their winless streak? ZED FC Odds: 1.48 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.46 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.55 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Pisa prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Napoli vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.43 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Millwall vs Watford prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Millwall vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22.09.2025 Millwall Odds: 1.68 Watford Recommended Melbet
Sporting CP vs Moreirense prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Sporting vs Moreirense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.6 Moreirense Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs Al Ahly prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 23, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.46 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1xBet
Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 11:00 Cagliari vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.5 Frosinone Recommended Mostbet
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia 23 sep 2025, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Bet now 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 23 sep 2025, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.57 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores