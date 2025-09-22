Prediction on game FK Crvena Zvezda wont lose Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Crvena Zvezda will face Celtic. The match will take place in Belgrade on Wednesday, September 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Crvena Zvezda have kicked off the new season in style, securing three consecutive victories, including a 7-1 demolition of Železničar and a 5-1 away win over Novi Pazar. The team is showcasing a potent attacking game in the Serbian SuperLiga, averaging over four goals per match.

However, their bid to reach the Champions League group stage fell short. After comfortable wins over Lincoln Red Imps and Lech, the Serbs unexpectedly stumbled against Cyprus’s Pafos.

In the Europa League, Crvena Zvezda enter the competition with ambitions of at least reaching the playoffs, given their current form and the passionate home support. Their main trump card is a powerful attacking line, with Aleksandar Katai and Mirko Ivanić standing out.

In the upcoming clash against Celtic, Crvena Zvezda will look to capitalize on home advantage, pressing high and controlling possession to dictate the tempo and create dangerous chances in front of the opponent’s goal.

Celtic opened their season with a string of confident wins, including a 4-0 rout over Partick in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. In the Premiership, the "Hoops" failed to beat only Rangers in their first five matches and top the table with 13 points.

However, the team ran into trouble during Champions League qualification, suffering a sensational playoff defeat to Kazakhstan’s Kairat — a result that sparked fan unrest and protests against the club’s management.

Despite these internal issues, Celtic maintain a high level of play, demonstrating a fast and aggressive attacking style. In recent matches, they’ve been clinical in front of goal, especially in positional attacks and set pieces.

On the road against the Serbian champions, Celtic will be looking to neutralize the hosts’ attacking threats, relying on a compact defense and rapid counterattacks to create danger at the other end. The Europa League schedule is tough for the Scots, but their place in the top 24 seems secure.

Match facts

Crvena Zvezda have won their last three matches by a combined score of 14-3.

Celtic are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 17 matches.

Crvena Zvezda average 2.7 goals per home game, while Celtic average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Crvena Zvezda : Matheus, Seol, Leković, Veljković, Tiknizyan, Kostov, Elšnik, Katai, Ivanić, Radonjić, Arnautović.

: Matheus, Seol, Leković, Veljković, Tiknizyan, Kostov, Elšnik, Katai, Ivanić, Radonjić, Arnautović. Celtic: Schmeichel, Donovan, Tierney, Carter-Vickers, Scales, McGregor, Nygren, Hatate, Tounekti, Maeda, Iheanacho.

H2H

The teams have never met before in official competition.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we can expect an intense and high-scoring encounter. Crvena Zvezda will aim to make the most of their home advantage and attacking prowess, while Celtic will look to neutralize their opponents and hit on the counter. My bet is that the hosts will avoid defeat in this match.