Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz prediction Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Herning, MCH Arena
Sturm Graz Sturm Graz
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The group stage of the Europa League kicks off on September 24, 2025, and one of the most intriguing clashes of the opening round will take place in Herning, where Danish side Midtjylland hosts Austria's Sturm Graz.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have faced each other 4 times in total.
  • Their head-to-head record is currently even: 2 wins for Midtjylland, 2 wins for Sturm Graz.
  • Midtjylland have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Sturm Graz have also won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • The clubs have already met twice before in the Europa League.

Match preview:

Midtjylland traditionally relies on fast-paced, energetic football, actively utilizing the wings and set pieces. In recent years, the club has consistently qualified for European competitions and aims to solidify its reputation as a team capable of fighting for a playoff spot. The Danes have been showing steady results in their domestic league, and playing at home, they'll surely be determined to start the tournament with a win.

Sturm Graz also boasts European experience and knows how to challenge even stronger opponents. The Austrians are renowned for their disciplined defensive play and their ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes through swift counterattacks. Despite being the away side, Sturm will be targeting at least a point here, as a strong start could be crucial in the battle to advance from the group.

Probable lineups:

  • Midtjylland: Olafsson, Diao, Erlic, Sorensen, Gabriel, Castillo, Billing, Simsir, Bak, Franculino, Brumado.
  • Sturm Graz: Christensen, Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic, Stankovic, Rozga, Chukwuani, Horvath, Jatta, Malone.

Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz prediction:

Midtjylland are strong at home and almost always create plenty of chances in attack, but their defense isn't flawless. Sturm also knows how to make the most of their offensive opportunities and will surely find a chance to score. We expect both teams to find the net.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes.

