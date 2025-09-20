Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, September 21, the fourth round of the Bundesliga brings us a thrilling matchup as Bayer Leverkusen hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach. Kickoff is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: match preview

This summer, Bayer lost several key players, and the biggest blow was Xabi Alonso taking over at Real Madrid. The club has yet to find worthy replacements for their departed leaders, resulting in a shaky start to the campaign. In the opening round, the Werkself fell 1-2 to Hoffenheim, then played out a high-scoring 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen. During the international break, the management decided to change head coaches: Julian Nagelsmann replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm. Under Nagelsmann, Leverkusen claimed their first win, defeating Eintracht 3-1. In the UEFA Champions League, Bayer kicked off with a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen.

Borussia Mönchengladbach also opted for a managerial change after a disappointing start. In their first match, the Foals hosted Bundesliga newcomers Hamburg and drew 0-0. Next, they suffered a 0-1 away loss to Stuttgart, followed by a heavy 0-4 home defeat to Werder Bremen. In the upcoming round, Eugen Polanski will serve as caretaker head coach, having prepared the team for this clash.

Match facts and head-to-head

Borussia Mönchengladbach are winless in their last ten official matches.

Bayer have managed just one win in their last four games.

Bayer have scored at least once in five consecutive matches.

In the previous head-to-head, Bayer defeated Borussia 3-1.

Probable lineups

Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Vazquez, Tillman, García, Grimaldo; Tella, Ben Seghir; Schick

Borussia Monchengladbach: Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Ullrich; Reitz, Sander; Honorat, Reyna, Hack; Machino.

Prediction

Both teams have had unconvincing starts to the season and both have changed head coaches. This is a crucial match for both Bayer and Borussia. The optimal bet is over 3 goals at odds of 1.6.