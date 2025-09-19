Prediction on game Sunderland wont lose Odds: 1.78 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 5 in the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the local side Sunderland will host Aston Villa. Here’s a prediction for this clash with a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Sunderland have surprisingly surged into the ranks of solid Premier League mid-table contenders and, after four rounds, look like a team with real character. Under Régis Le Bris, the club is showing smart tactical organization and making the most of home advantage — both of their wins so far have come at the Stadium of Light, with a combined score of 5-1. Their balance between the lines and resolute defensive work in front of their supporters is especially impressive.

Even despite dropping points in the last round, Sunderland look more mature than many teams who were tipped for a stronger start. The draw against Crystal Palace was their first in a long while, underlining the team’s determination and ability to grind out results. It’s clear they’ll fight for every point at home, especially against opponents in crisis.

Aston Villa, by contrast, have fallen short of expectations and find themselves in the relegation zone. Unai Emery has yet to get his attacking setup firing — Villa have failed to score in five straight league games. Defensive lapses, particularly away from home, have compounded their woes, and their recent exit from the League Cup has only deepened the gloom.

With squad problems and fading confidence, Villa face a tough task in picking up points on the road. With no goals and a lack of creativity in the final third, they look predictable. At this stage, only the reliable performances of Martinez in goal are preventing heavier defeats.

Probable lineups

Sunderland : Ruufs, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Talbi, Adingra, Isidor

: Ruufs, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Talbi, Adingra, Isidor Aston Villa: Martinez, Bogarde, Mings, Cash, Digne, Konsa, Buendia, McGinn, Tielemans, Watkins, Rogers

Match facts and head-to-head

Aston Villa have failed to score in 5 consecutive Premier League matches

Sunderland have won both home games this season with a combined score of 5-1

In 7 of Sunderland’s last 10 matches, at least one team failed to score

Prediction

Sunderland have been a real surprise package at the start of the season, especially with their performances at home. They’ve already convincingly beaten sides of Aston Villa’s caliber and now look the better bet, given the visitors’ ongoing crisis. Villa continue to struggle with a lack of goals, injuries, and poor away form. The optimal choice is to back "Sunderland win or draw" at odds of 1.78.