One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 5 will take place this Sunday at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, where the local side Bournemouth will host Newcastle United. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds for success look quite promising.

Match preview

Bournemouth have surprisingly found themselves among the Premier League leaders at the start of the season, showcasing vibrant and balanced football. Andoni Iraola’s team is not only consistently picking up points but also displaying maturity, especially in the closing stages of matches. At home, they have won three games in a row, underlining their strength when backed by their supporters.

Despite selling some key defenders, Bournemouth have maintained stability in their results — primarily thanks to a well-organized midfield and a cohesive attack. The club has been effective in hard-fought matches: their last three wins came by a narrow margin. The attacking duo of Semenyo and Evanilson is starting to hit its stride.

Newcastle struggled to get going this season but have finally claimed their first victory. Although the scoreline against Wolverhampton was modest, the match proved to be a crucial psychological breakthrough for Eddie Howe’s men. Before that, there were goalless draws and a dramatic defeat to Liverpool — showing that their form remains inconsistent.

Newcastle’s Achilles’ heel is their away form. Five consecutive Premier League away matches without a win highlight their difficulties on the road. Squad issues are also taking a toll: injuries and suspensions are limiting the coaching staff’s options, especially in attack.

Probable lineups

Bournemouth : Petrovic, Hill, Senesi, Truffer, Milosavljevic, Scott, Brooks, Tavernier, Adams, Semenyo, Evanilson

: Petrovic, Hill, Senesi, Truffer, Milosavljevic, Scott, Brooks, Tavernier, Adams, Semenyo, Evanilson Newcastle: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Murphy, Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have not won any of their last 5 Premier League away matches

Both teams have scored in 10 of their last 11 head-to-head meetings

Bournemouth have scored in 7 of their last 8 Premier League home fixtures

Prediction

Bournemouth’s form is impressive, especially considering their modest budget and the departure of key players. The team has found attacking balance and are effectively capitalizing on their chances. Newcastle have only just begun to turn things around, but their away form remains unstable and vulnerable. Given the playing style of both teams and the head-to-head statistics, a bet on both teams to score at odds of 1.68 looks the most logical choice.