Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Win & Total under 2.5 Odds: 3.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 5 will take place on Sunday at the Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, where the local side Mallorca will host the capital's Atletico Madrid. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Mallorca have had a poor start to the season and currently sit among the bottom three, collecting just a single point from four rounds. Jagoba Arrasate's team have already suffered defeats to Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Espanyol, picking up their only draw against Celta. Despite the big names among their rivals, playing at home remains a major strength for the islanders.

However, defensive issues and a lackluster attack are preventing Mallorca from getting results. Their winless streak in the league has stretched to seven matches, and in the upcoming game, suspended captain Rodriguez will be unavailable. Even against a struggling Atletico, the hosts will find it tough to expect a positive outcome.

Atletico Madrid have started the season inconsistently, but in the last round secured a confident victory over Villarreal to climb into mid-table. Simeone's side showed a much more organized display, particularly at the back, as they strive to shake off their unfamiliar position in the lower half of the standings.

Midweek, the Madrid side put up a respectable fight against Liverpool in the Champions League, losing only by the narrowest of margins after a comeback attempt. That should boost their confidence. What's more, in La Liga, Atletico have won their last five head-to-heads against Mallorca and now have a great chance to extend that run.

Probable line-ups

Mallorca : Roman, Kumbulla, Valjent, Raillo, Morey, Mojica, Darder, Morlanes, Torre, Muriqi, Joseph

: Roman, Kumbulla, Valjent, Raillo, Morey, Mojica, Darder, Morlanes, Torre, Muriqi, Joseph Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri, Gonzalez, Barrios, Koke, Simeone, Griezmann, Raspadori

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico have won their last 5 La Liga matches against Mallorca

Both teams scored in 6 of Mallorca’s last 8 league games

Atletico have conceded more than once in only 2 of their last 11 La Liga matches

Prediction

The gap in class between these sides is clear, and Atletico have already started to show signs of recovery. The Madrid defense is gradually finding its rhythm, and Mallorca’s weak attack is unlikely to break through. Considering the head-to-head record and current form, backing the visitors to win with a low total looks justified.