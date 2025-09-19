RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gaborone United vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20.09.2025

Gaborone United vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20.09.2025

Raphael Durand
Gaborone United vs Simba SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Gaborone United Gaborone United
CAF Champions League (Round 1) 20 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Simba SC Simba SC
Review Tournament grid Prediction
One of the semi-final matches in the CAF Champions League qualifiers will take place on Saturday in Gaborone, where the local side Gaborone United will face Tanzania's Simba. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Last season, Gaborone United clinched the Botswana Premier League title for the eighth time in their history. Under Dimitar Pantev, the team topped the table, finishing six points ahead of Tafic FC, capping off the campaign with a stunning run of nine consecutive victories.

In the new season, the team remains unbeaten but has already dropped points at home after a 1-1 draw against Nico United. Coming into the match against Simba, the club is riding high off a 2-0 home win over Police XI.

Simba, on the other hand, surprised many football pundits last season by reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final, where the Tanzanian outfit narrowly lost to Berkane—0-2 and 1-1 over two legs. In the Tanzanian Premier League, Simba finished runners-up, trailing Young Africans by four points.

The new season in Tanzania is yet to kick off. This past Tuesday, Simba played in the Community Shield final, essentially Tanzania’s Super Cup. Pablo Franco’s men put up a solid fight against champions Young Africans, but conceded the only goal in the 56th minute and handed the trophy to their rivals.

Probable line-ups

  • Gaborone United: Morake, Maikano, Ratalah, Velafi, Jose, Ditsele, Moir, Ramoagi, Ramolale, Kgaswane, Firi
  • Simba: Kamara, Aoua, De Reuck, Hamza, Kagoma, Kante, Kapombe, Kibu, Mpanzu, Mukwala, Kamara H.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never faced each other before
  • The 'Under 2.5 goals' bet has landed in Simba’s last three matches
  • The 'Both teams to score' option has only won in one of Simba’s last five outings

Prediction

The visitors are clear favourites in this tie, and the only real threat could come from underestimating their opponents. We believe the best bet is 'Under 2.5 goals,' as Simba are still warming up ahead of the new season.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores